New study flags climate change risks to health of elderly people

<p>Bengaluru: A new study on pressures of climate change on elderly persons in the country has pointed to its impact on poor health and inadequate care systems. Among the most common climate threats, heatwaves have emerged on top of the list. </p>.<p>The report, titled 'Climate Resilient Ageing – Ensuring Care, Dignity & Agency', has been put together by HelpAge India after surveying 2,224 citizens over 60 years of age across 20 districts in 10 states, including Karnataka.</p>.<p>It has been found that 78% of the surveyed senior citizens had experienced at least one climate-related hazard in last 3 years.</p>.Fastly aging Kerala pins high hopes on new department for elderly.<p>Heatwaves have emerged as the most common threat, affecting 45% of respondents, followed by floods (27%) and droughts (20%).</p>.<p>Extreme heat waves and erratic climate variations have been shown to trigger direct physical ailments, like sunstroke, extreme fatigue, dehydration and vomiting. "The heat is very intense, we are unable to bear it. If the sun hits, we get tired, we can’t work," said a respondent in her 70s, from Kolar district. </p>.<p>Nearly half of those surveyed reported living with at least one long-term impairment, most commonly mobility and vision-related difficulties. </p>.<p>Housing conditions also emerged as a major concern. About 60% did not consider their homes fully safe. Poor ventilation and excessive indoor heat were reported by 40%.</p>.<p>"Older persons are among those most at risk. Yet, they remain largely invisible in climate response efforts," said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.</p>.<p>Family continues to be the primary source of support, with 94% of care being provided by relatives. But the study points to growing strains on traditional caregiving systems. </p>.<p>A respondent from Yadgir district voiced fears about the lack of support during emergencies.</p>.<p>Only one-third of respondents said help from the community was always available when needed. Male senior citizens exhibited "intense anxiety regarding rising medical costs". </p>