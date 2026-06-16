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New study flags climate change risks to health of elderly people

It has been found that 78% of the surveyed senior citizens had experienced at least one climate-related hazard in last 3 years.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:11 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:11 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeElderly

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