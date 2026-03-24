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New train ticket refund: No refund for cancellation up to 8 hours before departure

At present, no refund will be provided if the ticket is cancelled in less than four hour.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini Vaishnawrefund

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