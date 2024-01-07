New trinity of criminal laws need a slow and steady push

In triggering the criminal justice machinery, there are four key players apart from the accused and the victim/complainant i.e. the investigator, the prosecutor, the defence lawyer and the judge. The real challenge begins from the inception point of reporting a crime. When a crime is reported through a complaint or a First Information Report (FIR), the complainant/informant has to give facts of the incident and mention the law which has been violated to constitute a crime. With amended definitions and changes in the section numbers of almost all the crimes, general public at large will require some education on how to report a crime. The second level of awareness and sensitisation will be required at the level of investigators who will have to satisfy the rigours of the new laws to detect the crime and the criminal and conclude their investigation. The investigators will have to collect evidence and structure their Police Report in a manner which fulfills the requirements of the new laws and submit the same to the concerned magistrate. It is only thereafter that there will be application of a judicially trained mind of a judge for the first time who will have to decide upon taking cognizance and summoning the accused to face trial. The role of prosecutors and defence lawyers will also kick in to assist the courts in taking the complaint so lodged to its logical conclusion as per the procedure laid down in the new laws.