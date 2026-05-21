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Newly-formed Cockroach Janata Party's X account gets blocked in India 'as expected'

CJP's founding president Abhijit Dipke took to the social media platform to make the announcement.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:13 IST
India NewsIndia Politics

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