<p>Newly registered political party, led by the youth, the Cockroach Janata Party's X handle was withheld in India on Thursday. </p><p>"As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India," CJP's founding president Abhijit Dipke posted on his X account.</p>.<p>On Instagram, the CJP has become the most followed political party in the world with 13.8 million followers, surpassing the BJP within five days. </p><p>The CJP came into existence on May 16, a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likening unemployed youngsters to cockroaches and gained millions of followers on social media within days. </p><p>Etablished politicians and ministers like TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have also been "admitted" to the party.</p><p>The CJP's mission is to "build a party for the young people who keep getting called lazy, chronically online, and — most recently — cockroaches."</p><p>According to the party website, it believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values.</p><p>It also has a five-point manifesto that proposes that if the CJP comes in power, "no Chief Justice shall be granted a Rajya Sabha seat as a post-retirement reward."</p><p>Other resolutions include 50 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament, barring MP's and MLAs from contesting elections for 20 years in case of defection, arresting the chief election commissioner (CEC) under UAPA in case of "legit vote deletion" and cancelling licenses of all media houses owned by Ambani and Adani.</p>