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News in pics | April 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 23:18 IST
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A worker makes laurel soap at a soap factory in Aleppo, Syria.

A worker makes laurel soap at a soap factory in Aleppo, Syria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A child plays inside Kashmir's tulip garden at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar, Kashmir.

A child plays inside Kashmir's tulip garden at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Hussein Ghzayele (22), kisses his pet monkey Sandra, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Tyre, Lebanon.

Hussein Ghzayele (22), kisses his pet monkey Sandra, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Tyre, Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A family stand next to a fire outside their tent, at a temporary encampment for displaced people, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon.

A family stand next to a fire outside their tent, at a temporary encampment for displaced people, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Credit; Reuters Photo

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People take out a procession on ‘Mahavir Jayanti’, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

People take out a procession on ‘Mahavir Jayanti’, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

People offer prayers at a Jain temple on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, in Patna.

People offer prayers at a Jain temple on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 31 March 2026, 23:18 IST
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