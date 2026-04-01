News in pics | April 1, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A worker makes laurel soap at a soap factory in Aleppo, Syria.
A child plays inside Kashmir's tulip garden at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Hussein Ghzayele (22), kisses his pet monkey Sandra, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Tyre, Lebanon.
A family stand next to a fire outside their tent, at a temporary encampment for displaced people, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon.
People take out a procession on ‘Mahavir Jayanti’, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
People offer prayers at a Jain temple on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, in Patna.
Published 31 March 2026, 23:18 IST