News in Pics | April 14, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A fisherman cleans his net on the exposed riverbed of the Ganga amid receding water levels on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj
People gather to offer prayers at Golden Temple on the eve of Baisakhi, in Amritsar
An illuminated view of the Bandra Worli Sealink on the eve of BR Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, in Mumbai
Devotees perform a ritual during the ‘Gajan’ festival, at Kalighat in Kolkata
A displaced man, who fled his home after an Israeli evacuation order, sits in a university-turned-shelter in Sidon, Lebanon
Published 13 April 2026, 18:56 IST