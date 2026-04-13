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News in Pics | April 14, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 18:56 IST
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A fisherman cleans his net on the exposed riverbed of the Ganga amid receding water levels on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj

A fisherman cleans his net on the exposed riverbed of the Ganga amid receding water levels on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj

Credit: PTI Photo

People gather to offer prayers at Golden Temple on the eve of Baisakhi, in Amritsar

People gather to offer prayers at Golden Temple on the eve of Baisakhi, in Amritsar

Credit: PTI Photo

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An illuminated view of the Bandra Worli Sealink on the eve of BR Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, in Mumbai

An illuminated view of the Bandra Worli Sealink on the eve of BR Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, in Mumbai

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees perform a ritual during the ‘Gajan’ festival, at Kalighat in Kolkata

Devotees perform a ritual during the ‘Gajan’ festival, at Kalighat in Kolkata

Credit: PTI Photo

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A displaced man, who fled his home after an Israeli evacuation order, sits in a university-turned-shelter in Sidon, Lebanon

A displaced man, who fled his home after an Israeli evacuation order, sits in a university-turned-shelter in Sidon, Lebanon

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 13 April 2026, 18:56 IST
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