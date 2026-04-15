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News in Pics | April 15, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 20:37 IST
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CSK defeat KKR in IPL 2026. Reuters photo

CSK defeat KKR in IPL 2026. Reuters photo

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Tiruppur. PTI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Tiruppur. PTI

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Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during a roadshow ahead of the state Assembly election, in Madurai. PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during a roadshow ahead of the state Assembly election, in Madurai. PTI

Devotees light earthen lamps on the occasion of the ‘Baisakhi’ festival at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. PTI

Devotees light earthen lamps on the occasion of the ‘Baisakhi’ festival at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. PTI

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Hindu devotees celebrate the Lal Kach festival to mark the end of Bengali new year, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. Reuters

Hindu devotees celebrate the Lal Kach festival to mark the end of Bengali new year, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. Reuters 

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Published 14 April 2026, 20:37 IST
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