News in Pics | April 15, 2026: Best photos from around the world

CSK defeat KKR in IPL 2026. Reuters photo
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Tiruppur. PTI
Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during a roadshow ahead of the state Assembly election, in Madurai. PTI
Devotees light earthen lamps on the occasion of the ‘Baisakhi’ festival at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. PTI
Hindu devotees celebrate the Lal Kach festival to mark the end of Bengali new year, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. Reuters
Published 14 April 2026, 20:37 IST