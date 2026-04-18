News in Pics | April 18, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. PTI
Family members and locals gather as the body of Anshu, who died in the Russia-Ukraine war, is brought to his native village Kathuwas, in Rewari district, Friday, April 17, 2026. Anshu had gone to Russia in April 2025 on a study visa and was allegedly duped by agents before being forcibly enlisted in the Russian Army. PTI
Fire at NMMC auditorium in Navi Mumbai. PTI
Demonstrators protest outside the venue of a Turning Point USA event, in Phoenix. Reuters
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is awarded Madrid's Golden Key. Reuters
Rehabilitated penguins stand on the shore of the beach as members of the Fundacion Mundo Marino rescue team release them into the sea, in San Clemente del Tuyu, Argentina. Reuters
Published 17 April 2026, 19:29 IST