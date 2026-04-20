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News in Pics | April 20, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 00:43 IST
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Women take out a Meira rally from Koirengei area to press their demands, in Imphal East district, Manipur.

Women take out a Meira rally from Koirengei area to press their demands, in Imphal East district, Manipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Alin, a two-months-old displaced baby girl, lies in her cradle at a makeshift encampment, after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Alin, a two-months-old displaced baby girl, lies in her cradle at a makeshift encampment, after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Israeli settlers place an Israeli flag atop a building, on the day of the re-establishment of the settlement of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 disengagement, in Sa-Nur in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli settlers place an Israeli flag atop a building, on the day of the re-establishment of the settlement of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 disengagement, in Sa-Nur in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes clashes with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes clashes with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 20 April 2026, 00:43 IST
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