News in Pics | April 20, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Women take out a Meira rally from Koirengei area to press their demands, in Imphal East district, Manipur.
Alin, a two-months-old displaced baby girl, lies in her cradle at a makeshift encampment, after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Israeli settlers place an Israeli flag atop a building, on the day of the re-establishment of the settlement of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 disengagement, in Sa-Nur in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes clashes with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.
Published 20 April 2026, 00:43 IST