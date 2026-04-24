News in Pics | April 24, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A plane spotter watches as a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress takes off at RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, amid a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav reacts in pain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
A man shows an object which was allegedly used in the stabbing of a police official during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station at Poompuhar constituency, in Mayiladuthurai district.
Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in a village in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army operates in it as seen from the Israeli side of the border.
Published 24 April 2026, 01:50 IST