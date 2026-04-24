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News in Pics | April 24, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 01:50 IST
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A plane spotter watches as a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress takes off at RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, amid a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

A plane spotter watches as a Boeing B-52 Stratofortress takes off at RAF Fairford airbase, which hosts United States Air Force (USAF) personnel, amid a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Credit: Reuters photo

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav reacts in pain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav reacts in pain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Credit: PTI photo

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A man shows an object which was allegedly used in the stabbing of a police official during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station at Poompuhar constituency, in Mayiladuthurai district.

A man shows an object which was allegedly used in the stabbing of a police official during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station at Poompuhar constituency, in Mayiladuthurai district.

Credit: PTI photo

Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in a village in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army operates in it as seen from the Israeli side of the border.

Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in a village in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army operates in it as seen from the Israeli side of the border.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 24 April 2026, 01:50 IST
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