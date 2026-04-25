News in Pics | April 25, 2026: Best photos from around the world

An Israeli armoured vehicle drives inside Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon
US President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Paddikal, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans
Maharashtra CM, RSS chief at an event in Nagpur.
Published 25 April 2026, 02:54 IST