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News in Pics | April 25, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 02:54 IST
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An Israeli armoured vehicle drives inside Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon

An Israeli armoured vehicle drives inside Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon

Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.

US President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Paddikal, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Paddikal, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans

Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra CM, RSS chief at an event in Nagpur.

Maharashtra CM, RSS chief at an event in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI photo

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Published 25 April 2026, 02:54 IST
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