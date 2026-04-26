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News in Pics | April 26, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:30 IST
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A displaced boy sells balloons as another displaced vendor sells food at a makeshift encampment, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Beirut.

A displaced boy sells balloons as another displaced vendor sells food at a makeshift encampment, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Beirut.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

A caparisoned elephant namely 'Ernakulam Sivakumar' opens the door of the southern 'gopuram' to formally announce the beginning of the 'Thrissur Pooram' festival.

A caparisoned elephant namely 'Ernakulam Sivakumar' opens the door of the southern 'gopuram' to formally announce the beginning of the 'Thrissur Pooram' festival.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Avalanche hits Srinagar-Leh national highway

Avalanche hits Srinagar-Leh national highway

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 26 April 2026, 00:30 IST
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