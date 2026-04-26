News in Pics | April 26, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A displaced boy sells balloons as another displaced vendor sells food at a makeshift encampment, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Beirut.
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A caparisoned elephant namely 'Ernakulam Sivakumar' opens the door of the southern 'gopuram' to formally announce the beginning of the 'Thrissur Pooram' festival.
Avalanche hits Srinagar-Leh national highway
Published 26 April 2026, 00:30 IST