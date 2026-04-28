News in Pics | April 28, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Crowd clicks photographs amid a dust storm during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2026.
An artist dressed as Goddess Kali during a religious procession, in Ajmer, Monday, April 27, 2026.
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are welcomed by children with flowers after they disembarked the plane on arrival for a state visit to the United States at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., April 27, 2026.
A Palestinian worker breaks up concrete while working on rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2026.
San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) get doused during a postgame interview following a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park.
Credit: D. Ross Cameron via Reuters
Published 28 April 2026, 00:53 IST