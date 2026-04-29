News in Pics | April 29, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People queue up for darshan at Kedarnath temple during the Char Dham Yatra, in Rudraprayag district, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta gestures after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand together ahead of a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026.
Paris St Germain fans celebrate with flares after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their first goal
People inside a destroyed building, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tyre, southern Lebanon, April 28, 2026.
Published 29 April 2026, 00:57 IST