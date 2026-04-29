Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | April 29, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 00:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
People queue up for darshan at Kedarnath temple during the Char Dham Yatra, in Rudraprayag district, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

People queue up for darshan at Kedarnath temple during the Char Dham Yatra, in Rudraprayag district, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta gestures after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta gestures after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand together ahead of a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand together ahead of a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris St Germain fans celebrate with flares after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their first goal

Paris St Germain fans celebrate with flares after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their first goal

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People inside a destroyed building, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tyre, southern Lebanon, April 28, 2026.

People inside a destroyed building, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tyre, southern Lebanon, April 28, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 00:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us