News in Pics | April 30, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A Buddhist monk makes arrangements ahead of the 2570th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha at a temple, in Thane, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
People take cover under a makeshift shed amid strong winds, at a ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event with Artemis II astronauts, NASA Commander Reid Wiseman, NASA Pilot Victor Glover, NASA Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026.
A displaced Palestinian girl eats outside a tent at a camp sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, April 28, 2026.
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine uses a camera as he attends a House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense's FY27 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026.
Published 30 April 2026, 01:03 IST