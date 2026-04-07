News in Pics | April 7, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A view of the Earth from the Artemis II mission's Orion capsule after the spacecraft had reached its farthest distance from the planet when it traveled around the Moon, in this screengrab taken from a livestream video.
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch bowls during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati, Monday.
n this fully illuminated view of the Moon, the near side (the hemisphere we see from Earth), is visible on the right, identifiable by the dark splotches that cover its surface, as viewed by the crew of the NASA Artemis II inside the Orion spacecraft.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC.
Ground staff cover the ground during rain interruption in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Varanasi: Musician Anandan Sivamani performs during the Ganga Aarti, at Lalita Ghat, in Varanasi.
Published 07 April 2026, 02:02 IST