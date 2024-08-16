News In Pics | August 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Andman & Nicobar Command personnel unfurl the national flag underwater on the 78th Independence Day at the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers personnel during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post on 78th Independence Day, near Amritsar.
Limbani, known as 'Chimpcasso', paints at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation, in Miami.
People enjoy sunset at lake Zicksee during a heatwave in Austria.
U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on healthcare costs.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a shelter for flood victims.
