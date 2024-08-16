Home
News In Pics | August 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 01:40 IST

Andman &amp; Nicobar Command personnel unfurl the national flag underwater on the 78th Independence Day at the Andaman &amp; Nicobar Islands.

Credit: PTI Photo

Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers personnel during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post on 78th Independence Day, near Amritsar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Limbani, known as 'Chimpcasso', paints at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation, in Miami.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People enjoy sunset at lake Zicksee during a heatwave in Austria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on healthcare costs.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a shelter for flood victims.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Published 16 August 2024, 01:40 IST
