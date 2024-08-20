News in Pics | August 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

The new Marine One helicopter, the VH-92A Patriot, carrying President Joe Biden, lands in the landing zone at Soldier Field in Chicago, US.
A supermoon, which occurs when a full moon coincides with the time of year when the Moon is closest to the Earth, rises over Copenhagen, Denmark.
Women from the Koli fishing community perform rituals as they celebrate 'Narali Purnima' festival, in Mumbai.
An artist puts her handprints on a wall during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Academy of Fine Arts, in Kolkata.
Women wait to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their brothers lodged in the Bareilly Central Jail, in Bareilly, Monday.
A supermoon, known as the blue moon and "Sturgeon Moon", rises next to the Casa Batllo, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, in Barcelona, Spain.
Published 20 August 2024, 03:40 IST