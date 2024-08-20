Home
india

News in Pics | August 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 03:40 IST

The new Marine One helicopter, the VH-92A Patriot, carrying President Joe Biden, lands in the landing zone at Soldier Field in Chicago, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supermoon, which occurs when a full moon coincides with the time of year when the Moon is closest to the Earth, rises over Copenhagen, Denmark.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women from the Koli fishing community perform rituals as they celebrate 'Narali Purnima' festival, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist puts her handprints on a wall during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, at Academy of Fine Arts, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

Women wait to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their brothers lodged in the Bareilly Central Jail, in Bareilly, Monday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

A supermoon, known as the blue moon and "Sturgeon Moon", rises next to the Casa Batllo, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, in Barcelona, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 20 August 2024, 03:40 IST
