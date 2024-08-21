Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | August 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 03:12 IST

Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara after inspecting the Tri-Services guard of honour at the South Block, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Police officers stand during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship is anchored after Argentine authorities quarantined it on the Parana River over a suspected case of mpox onboard, according to the government, in San Lorenzo, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cracks appear on a road following monsoon rainfall, in Shimla.

Credit: PTI Photo

People help a pedestrian who fell on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains at ITO in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A flag-seller stands on the periphery of a memorial site, overlooking the tainted mural of first president of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the pier of a metro line, days after the anti-government protests that ousted the then Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, near Dhaka University.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 21 August 2024, 03:12 IST
