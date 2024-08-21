News in Pics | August 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara after inspecting the Tri-Services guard of honour at the South Block, in New Delhi.
Police officers stand during a protest in support of Palestinians near the Israeli consulate, as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is held, in Chicago, Illinois, US.
A Liberian-flagged cargo ship is anchored after Argentine authorities quarantined it on the Parana River over a suspected case of mpox onboard, according to the government, in San Lorenzo, Argentina.
Cracks appear on a road following monsoon rainfall, in Shimla.
People help a pedestrian who fell on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains at ITO in New Delhi.
A flag-seller stands on the periphery of a memorial site, overlooking the tainted mural of first president of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the pier of a metro line, days after the anti-government protests that ousted the then Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, near Dhaka University.
Published 21 August 2024, 03:12 IST