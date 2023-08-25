Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | August 25, 2023

Last Updated 25 August 2023, 02:32 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

**EDS TO GO WITH STORY** Baku: Indian Grandmaster and FIDE World Cup 2023 Runner-up R Praggnanandhaa with mother Nagalakshmi, President of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) Sanjay Kapoor and others.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, centre right speaks to China's President Xi Jinping as President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula, left, and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi look on, at the in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Credit: PTI/AP

[object Object]

PM Modi leaves for Greece.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Thiruvananthapuram: Students from South Africa and Laos participate in Onam celebrations with their batchmates at the Government Women's College, at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Booking mugshot of former US President Donald Trump.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 02:32 IST)
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpChessBRICSOnamR Praggnanandhaa

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT