News in Pics | August 27, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. ISRO Chief S. Somanath is also seen.
Credit: PTI Photo
White tiger cubs Avani and Vyom play at an enclosure on their first birthday at Delhi Zoo.
Credit: PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
A devotee holds a Red rose and a photograph of Mother Teresa during a prayer meet organised to observe the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata
Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
India's Prannoy H. S. in action in his men's semi final singles match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn during the BWF World Championship at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Aug. 26.
Credit: AP/PTI Photo