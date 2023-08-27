Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | August 27, 2023

Here are the top photos from around the world.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 00:28 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. ISRO Chief S. Somanath is also seen.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

White tiger cubs Avani and Vyom play at an enclosure on their first birthday at Delhi Zoo.

Credit: PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

[object Object]

A devotee holds a Red rose and a photograph of Mother Teresa during a prayer meet organised to observe the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata

Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

[object Object]

India's Prannoy H. S. in action in his men's semi final singles match against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn during the BWF World Championship at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, Aug. 26.

Credit: AP/PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 August 2023, 00:28 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalNarendra ModiISROHS Prannoy

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT