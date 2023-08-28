Home
Homeindia

News in Pics | August 28, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 03:06 IST

An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

[object Object]

Bengaluru: Women participate in the 'Saree Run' organised to encourage fitness & health among women, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Sex workers with an unfinished clay idol of Goddess Durga as they unveil it for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at Kumartuli studio.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 28 August 2023, 03:06 IST)
