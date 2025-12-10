News in Pics | December 10, 2025: Best photos from around the world

IndiGo employee tags stranded bags and belongings of IndiGo passengers following flight disruptions, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters
Various political party workers hold rallies on the final day of public campaigning for the second phase of Kerala local body elections, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addresses the gathering during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI
Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the book launch of 'The Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India', in Nagpur.Credit: PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with AASU leaders and Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora offers tributes to martyrs of the Assam Movement during Swahid Divas 2025 at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, on the eve of the inauguration of the Martyrs’ Memorial Park. Credit: PTI
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 9, 2025. Credit: Reuters
UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere and teammates celebrate after the match. Credit: Reuters
Published 09 December 2025, 22:29 IST