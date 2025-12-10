Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | December 10, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 22:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
IndiGo employee tags stranded bags and belongings of IndiGo passengers following flight disruptions, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

IndiGo employee tags stranded bags and belongings of IndiGo passengers following flight disruptions, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

Various political party workers hold rallies on the final day of public campaigning for the second phase of Kerala local body elections, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI

Various political party workers hold rallies on the final day of public campaigning for the second phase of Kerala local body elections, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addresses the gathering during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addresses the gathering during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the book launch of 'The Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India', in Nagpur.Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the book launch of 'The Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India', in Nagpur.Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with AASU leaders and Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora offers tributes to martyrs of the Assam Movement during Swahid Divas 2025 at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, on the eve of the inauguration of the Martyrs’ Memorial Park. Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with AASU leaders and Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora offers tributes to martyrs of the Assam Movement during Swahid Divas 2025 at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, on the eve of the inauguration of the Martyrs’ Memorial Park. Credit: PTI

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 9, 2025. Credit: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 9, 2025. Credit: Reuters


UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere and teammates celebrate after the match. Credit: Reuters

UEFA Champions League - Atalanta v Chelsea - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2025 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere and teammates celebrate after the match. Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 22:29 IST
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on :

Follow Us