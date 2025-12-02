Menu
News in Pics | December 2, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 01:35 IST
Comments
Vehicle stuck in a traffic jam on a highway, in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Vehicle stuck in a traffic jam on a highway, in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Credit: PTI Photo

Workers carry bundles of harvested paddy on their head across a field, in Birbhum, West Bengal

Workers carry bundles of harvested paddy on their head across a field, in Birbhum, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

People attend a mega kite festival organised to raise awareness about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Kozhikode

People attend a mega kite festival organised to raise awareness about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Kozhikode

Credit: PTI Photo

A thick layer of smog engulfs the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

A thick layer of smog engulfs the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

An airplane moves along the runway as dense fog reduces visibility at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi

An airplane moves along the runway as dense fog reduces visibility at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi

Credit: PTI Photo

Workers install power cables as part of preparations for the 'Magh Mela 2026', in Prayagraj

Workers install power cables as part of preparations for the 'Magh Mela 2026', in Prayagraj

Credit: PTI Photo

A dog seen inside Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary's car outside the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi

A dog seen inside Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary's car outside the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 02 December 2025, 01:35 IST
