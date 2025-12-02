News in Pics | December 2, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Vehicle stuck in a traffic jam on a highway, in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Workers carry bundles of harvested paddy on their head across a field, in Birbhum, West Bengal
People attend a mega kite festival organised to raise awareness about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Kozhikode
A thick layer of smog engulfs the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh
An airplane moves along the runway as dense fog reduces visibility at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi
Workers install power cables as part of preparations for the 'Magh Mela 2026', in Prayagraj
A dog seen inside Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary's car outside the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi
Published 02 December 2025, 01:35 IST