News in Pics | December 31, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A silhouetted camel rider leads a camel carrying passengers across the desert as the sun sets, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.
A toy vendor walks on a road on a foggy winter morning, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.
A vintage tram runs along the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal, decorated with New Year lighting, in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 30, 2025.
A person dives from a springboard at Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town, South Africa, December 29, 2025.
A dog waits for the start of the "Sanperrestre", an annual festive dog walk version of the traditional year-end San Silvestre race, to make a stand against animal abuse and abandonment while also raising awareness about adoption over the purchase of dogs and cats, in Madrid, Spain, December 30, 2025.
