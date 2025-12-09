Menu
News in Pics | December 9, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 23:33 IST
A woman shops for Christmas decoration items at a market, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

People walk along Postigo de San Martin street decorated with Christmas lights, inspired by the Netflix's TV show Stranger Things in Madrid, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Two people pose in front of a Christmas tree installed in Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A woman rows her boat across the interior of Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People look out towards the city skyline at sunset in Brisbane.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man holds a Golden Retriever wearing a cap during a meetup seeking to break the world record for the largest gathering of the breed, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 08 December 2025, 23:33 IST
