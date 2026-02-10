News in Pics | February 10, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A woman works at a 'makeshift' field at the dried Ganga riverbed, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
A worker dries freshly dyed sarees at a handloom unit, in Nadia district, West Bengal, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
A pair of yellow-footed green pigeons perch on a branch, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
Geoffrey Brissaud of France reacts after performing in the Rhythm Dance
Members of Extinction Rebellion stage a protest with a figure depicting South African Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, to highlight the need for South Africa and other countries to move away from coal production and honour their climate commitments, outside the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 9, 2026.
Published 10 February 2026, 01:20 IST