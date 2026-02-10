Menu
News in Pics | February 10, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 01:20 IST
A woman works at a 'makeshift' field at the dried Ganga riverbed, in Prayagraj, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A worker dries freshly dyed sarees at a handloom unit, in Nadia district, West Bengal, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A pair of yellow-footed green pigeons perch on a branch, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Geoffrey Brissaud of France reacts after performing in the Rhythm Dance

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of Extinction Rebellion stage a protest with a figure depicting South African Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, to highlight the need for South Africa and other countries to move away from coal production and honour their climate commitments, outside the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 9, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 10 February 2026, 01:20 IST
