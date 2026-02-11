Menu
News in Pics | February 11, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 01:43 IST
Clouds form patterns in a clear winter sky, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist performs the 'Kathakali' dance ahead of the Kerala Tourism Meet, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ilia Malinin of United States performs during the Short Program

Credit: Reuters Photo

A group of Buddhist monks on the 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" walk outside the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 10, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Racehorse Wendrock is led for a swim in an outdoor pool for water therapy during a warm-up session at trainer Gordon Elliott's yard, in Longwood, Ireland, February 10, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 11 February 2026, 01:43 IST
