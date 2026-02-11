News in Pics | February 11, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Clouds form patterns in a clear winter sky, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
An artist performs the 'Kathakali' dance ahead of the Kerala Tourism Meet, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
Ilia Malinin of United States performs during the Short Program
A group of Buddhist monks on the 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" walk outside the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 10, 2026.
Racehorse Wendrock is led for a swim in an outdoor pool for water therapy during a warm-up session at trainer Gordon Elliott's yard, in Longwood, Ireland, February 10, 2026.
