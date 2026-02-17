Menu


News in Pics | February 17, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 00:36 IST
People take photos of the Olympic Flame in the cauldron during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Arco della Pace in Milan, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People walk outdoors, with the city of Cizre visible in the background, following a long atmospheric depression, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Derik, Syria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ocularist and Director of Suil Nua optical Peter O'Gorman holds up an artificial eye at his clinic in Dublin, Ireland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog reacts near some decorative dragon ornaments displayed for sale on the eve of Lunar New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists enjoy a shikara ride during sunset in Dal Lake, in Srinagar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker prepares vermicelli at a factory during the holy month of the 'Ramadan' festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 17 February 2026, 00:36 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

