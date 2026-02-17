News in Pics | February 17, 2026: Best photos from around the world

People take photos of the Olympic Flame in the cauldron during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Arco della Pace in Milan, Italy.
People walk outdoors, with the city of Cizre visible in the background, following a long atmospheric depression, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Derik, Syria.
Ocularist and Director of Suil Nua optical Peter O'Gorman holds up an artificial eye at his clinic in Dublin, Ireland.
A dog reacts near some decorative dragon ornaments displayed for sale on the eve of Lunar New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Tourists enjoy a shikara ride during sunset in Dal Lake, in Srinagar.
A worker prepares vermicelli at a factory during the holy month of the 'Ramadan' festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Published 17 February 2026, 00:36 IST