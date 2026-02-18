Menu
News in Pics | February 18, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 00:31 IST
A person with an umbrella walks on snow at the shore of the Baltic Sea, where the current water levels are amongst the lowest on record, amid freezing temperatures, in Gdynia, Poland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the Kosovo Security Force march at a parade during celebrations of the 18th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A member of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, as part of Task Force Grizzly, patrols on skis as Canadian Armed Forces deploy to "Operation Nanook-Nunalivut," a yearly series of drills designed to highlight the military’s ability to defend the Canadian Arctic, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Arctic tent of members of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, as part of Task Force Grizzly, as Canadian Armed Forces deploy to "Operation Nanook-Nunalivut," a yearly series of drills designed to highlight the military’s ability to defend the Canadian Arctic, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A fisherman catches fish in a boat during sunset, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press meet, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 18 February 2026, 00:31 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

