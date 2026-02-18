News in Pics | February 18, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A person with an umbrella walks on snow at the shore of the Baltic Sea, where the current water levels are amongst the lowest on record, amid freezing temperatures, in Gdynia, Poland.
Members of the Kosovo Security Force march at a parade during celebrations of the 18th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo.
A member of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, as part of Task Force Grizzly, patrols on skis as Canadian Armed Forces deploy to "Operation Nanook-Nunalivut," a yearly series of drills designed to highlight the military’s ability to defend the Canadian Arctic, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.
An Arctic tent of members of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, as part of Task Force Grizzly, as Canadian Armed Forces deploy to "Operation Nanook-Nunalivut," a yearly series of drills designed to highlight the military’s ability to defend the Canadian Arctic, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.
A fisherman catches fish in a boat during sunset, in Prayagraj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press meet, in Mumbai.
Published 18 February 2026, 00:31 IST