News in Pics | February 19, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 21:12 IST
A woman with an ash cross on her forehead prays after an Ash Wednesday Mass, at Baclaran Church in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An athlete in action during the warm up before the event.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Muslims reach toward the Kaaba’s door during the holy month of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

McLaren's Oscar Piastri during pre season testing.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Visitors enjoy coracle, a bowl-shaped boat, ride in the Periyar River at Panamkuzhy Ecotourism Centre at Perumbavoor, near Kochi, Kerala.

Credit: PTI Photo

A butterfly collects nectar from a flower, in Nagaon.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 18 February 2026, 21:12 IST
