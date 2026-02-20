Menu
News in Pics | February 20, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 23:24 IST
Ships during the joint Navy exercise of Iran and Russia in southern Iran.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man prays at the Golden Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Manila, Philippines.

Credit: Reuetrs PHoto

A vehicle travels along a road at sunrise during an extreme cold weather warning, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People view 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers during a presentation ceremony of the launchers to the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) by the workers of the munitions industry sector in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women belonging to the Jain community during a 'Diksha' procession, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

The waxing crescent moon appears in the sky, on the first day of the holy month of 'Ramzan', in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 19 February 2026, 23:24 IST
