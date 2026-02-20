News in Pics | February 20, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Ships during the joint Navy exercise of Iran and Russia in southern Iran.
A man prays at the Golden Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Manila, Philippines.
A vehicle travels along a road at sunrise during an extreme cold weather warning, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.
People view 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers during a presentation ceremony of the launchers to the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) by the workers of the munitions industry sector in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Women belonging to the Jain community during a 'Diksha' procession, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
The waxing crescent moon appears in the sky, on the first day of the holy month of 'Ramzan', in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Published 19 February 2026, 23:24 IST