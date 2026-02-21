News in Pics | February 21, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A Palestinian woman, who was denied entry to Jerusalem, walks next to members of Israeli troop, as people make their way to Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, to attend the first Friday prayers during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, near the Qalandia checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
A drone view of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, during sunrise on the first Friday during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City.
A baby Japanese macaque named Punch sits next to a stuffed orangutan at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr. during the pre season testing.
A man stands near the Taj Mahal at sunset, in Agra.
A man drinks water as he breaks his fast during 'Iftar' in the holy month of 'Ramzan' in Jammu.
