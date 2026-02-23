News in Pics | February 23, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Vehicle fires and roadblocks following security operation in Mexico.
People gather around a bonfire during rituals in celebration of Sirni Zagovezni in Lozen.
People walk through Times Square as snow falls during a winter storm in New York City, US.
A civilian volunteer searcher inspects a culvert while searching for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, US.
A teenager poses for a photo with fake animal ears on her head at a gathering of "Therians," a subculture whose members adopt animal characteristics, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Published 22 February 2026, 23:38 IST