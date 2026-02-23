Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | February 23, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Vehicle fires and roadblocks following security operation in Mexico.

Vehicle fires and roadblocks following security operation in Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather around a bonfire during rituals in celebration of Sirni Zagovezni in Lozen.

People gather around a bonfire during rituals in celebration of Sirni Zagovezni in Lozen.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People walk through Times Square as snow falls during a winter storm in New York City, US.

People walk through Times Square as snow falls during a winter storm in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A civilian volunteer searcher inspects a culvert while searching for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, US.

A civilian volunteer searcher inspects a culvert while searching for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A teenager poses for a photo with fake animal ears on her head at a gathering of "Therians," a subculture whose members adopt animal characteristics, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A teenager poses for a photo with fake animal ears on her head at a gathering of "Therians," a subculture whose members adopt animal characteristics, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 23:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us