News in Pics | February 24, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 00:54 IST
A woman carries her dog as snow falls during a winter storm in Weehawken, New Jersey, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier arrives at Souda Bay on the island of Crete, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Revellers participate in 'flour war', dousing each other with tonnes of coloured flour, marking Clean Monday-the end of carnival season in the coastal town of Galaxidi, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians spin steel wool sparklers during the holy month of Ramadan, amidst the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the two-year Israeli offensive, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Birds rest near the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park as snow falls during a winter storm in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

