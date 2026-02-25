Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | February 25, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 00:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Indian Air Force demonstrates its prowess during a drone show rehearsal for Exercise Vayushakti-26, at Chandan Field Firing Range, in Jaisalmer.

Indian Air Force demonstrates its prowess during a drone show rehearsal for Exercise Vayushakti-26, at Chandan Field Firing Range, in Jaisalmer.

Credit: PTI Photo

A worker waters the garden where flowers bloom, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

A worker waters the garden where flowers bloom, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A section of a new mosaic is positioned over a reference drawing of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment inside the Vatican Mosaic Studio, at the Vatican.

A section of a new mosaic is positioned over a reference drawing of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment inside the Vatican Mosaic Studio, at the Vatican.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Colosseum is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy.

The Colosseum is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 00:52 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us