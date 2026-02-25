News in Pics | February 25, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Indian Air Force demonstrates its prowess during a drone show rehearsal for Exercise Vayushakti-26, at Chandan Field Firing Range, in Jaisalmer.
A worker waters the garden where flowers bloom, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
A section of a new mosaic is positioned over a reference drawing of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment inside the Vatican Mosaic Studio, at the Vatican.
The Colosseum is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy.
Published 25 February 2026, 00:52 IST