Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | February 27, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 00:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A participant performs with a traditional circular acrobatic prop during the 'Nagar Devi Yatra' of Goddess Bhadra Kali on Ahmedabad Foundation Day, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A participant performs with a traditional circular acrobatic prop during the 'Nagar Devi Yatra' of Goddess Bhadra Kali on Ahmedabad Foundation Day, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Credit: PTI Photo

People celebrate amid ‘Holi’ festivities, near Shri Nand Baba Temple, in Nandgaon, Mathura.

People celebrate amid ‘Holi’ festivities, near Shri Nand Baba Temple, in Nandgaon, Mathura.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Fans cheer in the stands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe.

Fans cheer in the stands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe.

Credit: PTI Photo

Seagulls stand on a wall overlooking the Sydney Airport as a Jetstar Airbus A320 takes off on the day Qantas Group announced their half-year results, in Sydney.

Seagulls stand on a wall overlooking the Sydney Airport as a Jetstar Airbus A320 takes off on the day Qantas Group announced their half-year results, in Sydney.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People enjoy warm weather at sunset as a murmuration of starlings fly above the West Pier in Brighton, Britain.

People enjoy warm weather at sunset as a murmuration of starlings fly above the West Pier in Brighton, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 00:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us