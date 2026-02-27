News in Pics | February 27, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A participant performs with a traditional circular acrobatic prop during the 'Nagar Devi Yatra' of Goddess Bhadra Kali on Ahmedabad Foundation Day, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
People celebrate amid ‘Holi’ festivities, near Shri Nand Baba Temple, in Nandgaon, Mathura.
Fans cheer in the stands during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe.
Seagulls stand on a wall overlooking the Sydney Airport as a Jetstar Airbus A320 takes off on the day Qantas Group announced their half-year results, in Sydney.
People enjoy warm weather at sunset as a murmuration of starlings fly above the West Pier in Brighton, Britain.
Published 27 February 2026, 00:59 IST