News in Pics | February 28, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 02:53 IST
A drone view shows trucks loaded with soybeans waiting to unload at the port of Miritituba as heavy grain traffic in the region has led to long lines during Brazil's harvest shipping season, in Miritituba, Brazil

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fishermen ride a boat through foam on the polluted Yamuna river, in New Delhi

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft releases flares during a demonstration as part of Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' at the Pokharan Field Firing Range

Credit: PTI Photo

People take part in 'Lathmar Holi' celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

People offer prayers on the second friday of the holy month of 'Ramzan', at the Khairuddin Masjid, in Amritsar

Credit: PTI Photo

Students play with 'gulal' after appearing for Higher secondary examination, ahead of the Holi festival, in Nadia, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 28 February 2026, 02:53 IST
