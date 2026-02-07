Menu
News in Pics | February 7, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 01:40 IST
A vendor crosses railway tracks on a foggy winter morning, in Nadia, West Bengal, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

6th time U-19 World Cup Winners

Credit: X

Singer Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Palestinian youth jumps as Palestinian youths perform stunts with motorbikes near displaced persons' tents in the central Gaza Strip, February 6, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows tonnes of waste, including plastic bottles, used tires and various non-organic waste, floating on the Drina river, creating a floating rubbish dump, in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 07 February 2026, 01:40 IST
