News in Pics | February 9, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A participant paraglides during the National Accuracy Paragliding Competition at Kapkot, in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.
People take a 'shikara' ride on Dal lake under the snow-covered Zabarwan mountains after the city received snowfall, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.
Klara Hymlarova of Czech Republic in action
A person wears a badge while taking part along with others in Delhi Queer Pride March, an event promoting LGBTQ+ rights, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands during a press conference on the second day of Modi’s official visit, in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Published 09 February 2026, 01:33 IST