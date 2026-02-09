Menu
News in Pics | February 9, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 01:33 IST
A participant paraglides during the National Accuracy Paragliding Competition at Kapkot, in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

People take a 'shikara' ride on Dal lake under the snow-covered Zabarwan mountains after the city received snowfall, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

Klara Hymlarova of Czech Republic in action

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person wears a badge while taking part along with others in Delhi Queer Pride March, an event promoting LGBTQ+ rights, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hold hands during a press conference on the second day of Modi’s official visit, in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 09 February 2026, 01:33 IST
