News in Pics | July 2, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Bee rescuer Clarence Chua checks for stray bees as teammate Marie James vacuum bees from a nest behind the bathroom wall panels of a house in Singapore
A satellite image of Natanz nuclear facility and Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz in Iran
Lighting streaks across the night sky during rain, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Vehicles remain partially submerged in a waterlogged road following heavy monsoon rain at Shilphata, in Navi Mumbai.
Mandi: The swollen Beas river flows past the Victoria Bridge on a cloudy evening, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Monsoon clouds hover over the hills on a cloudy morning, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
Published 02 July 2026, 02:07 IST