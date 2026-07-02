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News in Pics | July 2, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 02:07 IST
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Bee rescuer Clarence Chua checks for stray bees as teammate Marie James vacuum bees from a nest behind the bathroom wall panels of a house in Singapore

Bee rescuer Clarence Chua checks for stray bees as teammate Marie James vacuum bees from a nest behind the bathroom wall panels of a house in Singapore

Reuters

A satellite image of Natanz nuclear facility and Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz in Iran

A satellite image of Natanz nuclear facility and Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz in Iran

Reuters

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Lighting streaks across the night sky during rain, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Lighting streaks across the night sky during rain, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

PTI

Vehicles remain partially submerged in a waterlogged road following heavy monsoon rain at Shilphata, in Navi Mumbai.

Vehicles remain partially submerged in a waterlogged road following heavy monsoon rain at Shilphata, in Navi Mumbai.

PTI

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Mandi: The swollen Beas river flows past the Victoria Bridge on a cloudy evening, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Mandi: The swollen Beas river flows past the Victoria Bridge on a cloudy evening, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

PTI

Monsoon clouds hover over the hills on a cloudy morning, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

Monsoon clouds hover over the hills on a cloudy morning, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

PTI

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Published 02 July 2026, 02:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotosDH Photos

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