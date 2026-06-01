Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | June 1, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece.

A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the New York Police Department counterterrorism unit stand guard as people march with camels during the "Israel Day on Fifth" parade, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US.

Members of the New York Police Department counterterrorism unit stand guard as people march with camels during the "Israel Day on Fifth" parade, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk performs during the senior individuals apparatus final.

Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk performs during the senior individuals apparatus final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People release paper lanterns during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing, at Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.

People release paper lanterns during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing, at Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tourists cool off at a fountain near the Pantheon during a heatwave in Rome, Italy.

Tourists cool off at a fountain near the Pantheon during a heatwave in Rome, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2026, 00:56 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us