News in Pics | June 1, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece.
Members of the New York Police Department counterterrorism unit stand guard as people march with camels during the "Israel Day on Fifth" parade, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US.
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk performs during the senior individuals apparatus final.
People release paper lanterns during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and passing, at Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.
Tourists cool off at a fountain near the Pantheon during a heatwave in Rome, Italy.
Published 01 June 2026, 00:56 IST