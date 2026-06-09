News in Pics | June 10, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Protesters gather in Parliament Square following a knife attack in Belfast on June 8, that left a man seriously injured and prompted police to declare a critical incident, in London. Reuters
Fire broke out in Rohtak, Haryana. PTI
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel reach the Election Commission office to submit an application against the cancellation of nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan for Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh.PTI
Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials arrive at TMC party office adjacent to the residence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, as part of an investigation regarding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, in Kolkata, West Bengal. PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, right, along with BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, left, actor and MP Kangana Ranaut during the premiere of film Bharat Bhaghagya Viddhaata, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. PTI
Published 09 June 2026, 19:04 IST