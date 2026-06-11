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News in Pics | June 11, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:14 IST
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A drone view shows the damaged Notre Dame of Dadiangas University following the magnitude 7.8 quake, in General Santos, southern Philippines. Reuters

A drone view shows the damaged Notre Dame of Dadiangas University following the magnitude 7.8 quake, in General Santos, southern Philippines. Reuters

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders. PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders. PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha offers prayers to mark the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing 12 years in office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, in New Delhi.PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha offers prayers to mark the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing 12 years in office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, in New Delhi.PTI

Football fans decorate a street with flags and murals ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata.PTI

Football fans decorate a street with flags and murals ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata.PTI

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Tourists gather during the Shimla Summer Festival. PTI

Tourists gather during the Shimla Summer Festival. PTI

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Published 11 June 2026, 01:14 IST
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