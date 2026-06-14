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News in Pics | June 14, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 00:42 IST
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A drone view of fans at Copacabana beach for the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco.

A drone view of fans at Copacabana beach for the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian Youth congress (IYC) activists stage a protest against the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over a suspected paper leak at the Gujarat University campus, in Ahmedabad.

Indian Youth congress (IYC) activists stage a protest against the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over a suspected paper leak at the Gujarat University campus, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Protesters who say their land has been taken unjustly, tear down the fence where a tourist resort is to be built by the Adriatic coast, in Rrjoll, Albania.

Protesters who say their land has been taken unjustly, tear down the fence where a tourist resort is to be built by the Adriatic coast, in Rrjoll, Albania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-2026 examination leak, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-2026 examination leak, in Amritsar, Punjab.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Far-right groups rally for "Remigration" in Rome.

Far-right groups rally for "Remigration" in Rome.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 14 June 2026, 00:42 IST
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