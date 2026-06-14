News in Pics | June 14, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A drone view of fans at Copacabana beach for the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco.
Indian Youth congress (IYC) activists stage a protest against the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over a suspected paper leak at the Gujarat University campus, in Ahmedabad.
Protesters who say their land has been taken unjustly, tear down the fence where a tourist resort is to be built by the Adriatic coast, in Rrjoll, Albania.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-2026 examination leak, in Amritsar, Punjab.
Far-right groups rally for "Remigration" in Rome.
Published 14 June 2026, 00:42 IST