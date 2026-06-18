News in Pics | June 18, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Credit: PMO via PTI Photo
People gather during the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” rally, as part of the Congress party’s campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, in Kota, Rajasthan.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans gather in Lisbon
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather during a protest against conscription pressure and call for the release of detained draft resisters outside a military prison near Kfar Yona, Israel.
Published 18 June 2026, 00:27 IST