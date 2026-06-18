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News in Pics | June 18, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:27 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Credit: PMO via PTI Photo

People gather during the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” rally, as part of the Congress party’s campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, in Kota, Rajasthan.

People gather during the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” rally, as part of the Congress party’s campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, in Kota, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI Photo

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans gather in Lisbon

FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans gather in Lisbon

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather during a protest against conscription pressure and call for the release of detained draft resisters outside a military prison near Kfar Yona, Israel.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather during a protest against conscription pressure and call for the release of detained draft resisters outside a military prison near Kfar Yona, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 18 June 2026, 00:27 IST
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