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News in Pics | June 2, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 02:56 IST
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Workers work in a paddy field as paddy transplantation begins across the region, near Amritsar, Punjab

Workers work in a paddy field as paddy transplantation begins across the region, near Amritsar, Punjab

Credit: PTI Photo

Maya, female sloth bear, climbs on a tree inside its enclosure on a summer day, at Kanpur Zoological Park, Uttar Pradesh

Maya, female sloth bear, climbs on a tree inside its enclosure on a summer day, at Kanpur Zoological Park, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI [Photo

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Malti, a female Bengal tigress, cools off in a waterbody on a summer day, at Kanpur Zoological Park, Uttar Pradesh

Malti, a female Bengal tigress, cools off in a waterbody on a summer day, at Kanpur Zoological Park, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

The shadows of people waiting outside a polling station to vote during the first round of the Colombian presidential election are cast on a wall, in Barranquilla, Colombia

The shadows of people waiting outside a polling station to vote during the first round of the Colombian presidential election are cast on a wall, in Barranquilla, Colombia

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece

A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman

A drone view shows vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 02 June 2026, 02:56 IST
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