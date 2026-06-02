News in Pics | June 2, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Workers work in a paddy field as paddy transplantation begins across the region, near Amritsar, Punjab
Maya, female sloth bear, climbs on a tree inside its enclosure on a summer day, at Kanpur Zoological Park, Uttar Pradesh
Malti, a female Bengal tigress, cools off in a waterbody on a summer day, at Kanpur Zoological Park, Uttar Pradesh
The shadows of people waiting outside a polling station to vote during the first round of the Colombian presidential election are cast on a wall, in Barranquilla, Colombia
A full moon known as the "Blue Moon" rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece
A drone view shows vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman
Published 02 June 2026, 02:56 IST