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News in Pics | June 21, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:33 IST
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People gather for National Rejoin March to mark 10 years since Brexit referendum, in London.

People gather for National Rejoin March to mark 10 years since Brexit referendum, in London.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Netherlands' Brian Brobbey scores their second goal past Sweden's Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Netherlands' Brian Brobbey scores their second goal past Sweden's Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Aftermath of a Russian air attack in Kharkiv.

Aftermath of a Russian air attack in Kharkiv.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha, AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo, Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and others during a group photograph at the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha, AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo, Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and others during a group photograph at the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 21 June 2026, 00:33 IST
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