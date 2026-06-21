News in Pics | June 21, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

People gather for National Rejoin March to mark 10 years since Brexit referendum, in London.
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey scores their second goal past Sweden's Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
Aftermath of a Russian air attack in Kharkiv.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha, AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo, Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and others during a group photograph at the inaugural 'Indian Athletics Awards' ceremony, launched by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
Published 21 June 2026, 00:33 IST