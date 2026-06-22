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News in Pics | June 22, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 01:21 IST
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Young boys practice cricket as dark clouds hover over the skyline, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Young boys practice cricket as dark clouds hover over the skyline, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fishing boats lie anchored along the Arabian sea coast during the monsoon fishing ban, at Uttan Beach, near Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Fishing boats lie anchored along the Arabian sea coast during the monsoon fishing ban, at Uttan Beach, near Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Participants compete in the annual Bailgada Sharyat (bullock-cart race) at Pedgaon, in Satara district, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 21, 2026. The event is a 400-year-old traditional bullock cart racing sport predominantly held in Maharashtra.

Participants compete in the annual Bailgada Sharyat (bullock-cart race) at Pedgaon, in Satara district, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 21, 2026. The event is a 400-year-old traditional bullock cart racing sport predominantly held in Maharashtra.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chipped paint and algae are visible in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 21, 2026.

Chipped paint and algae are visible in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 21, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Cape Verde fan Jackie Fontes watches on during the match at the Dorchester watch fest in Boston.

Cape Verde fan Jackie Fontes watches on during the match at the Dorchester watch fest in Boston.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Artists on stilts perform during the annual march to support the legalization of marijuana, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 21, 2026.

Artists on stilts perform during the annual march to support the legalization of marijuana, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 21, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Chief Eugene Hart of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nations leads a round dance for National Indigenous People's Day in Sheshatshiu, Newfoundland, Canada, June 21, 2026.

Chief Eugene Hart of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nations leads a round dance for National Indigenous People's Day in Sheshatshiu, Newfoundland, Canada, June 21, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 22 June 2026, 01:21 IST
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