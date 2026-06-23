News in Pics | June 23, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

A coconut vendor adjusts a patio umbrella amid strong winds ahead of the monsoon season, in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai, Monday, June 22, 2026.
People participate in a procession ahead of Muharram, in Jammu, Monday, June 22, 2026.
A woman applies 'tilak' on her forehead during the 'Ambubachi festival', at the Laxmi Narayan Temple, in Agartala, Tripura, Monday, June 22, 2026.
People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026.
A woman takes part in a demonstration in support of leftist presidential candidate Ivan Cepeda, after right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella won the presidential runoff against him according to an initial ballot count, in Bogota, Colombia, June 22, 2026.
Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, following weeks of protests against a planned luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, on an environmentally sensitive part of the Adriatic coast, in Tirana, Albania, June 22, 2026.
Published 23 June 2026, 00:35 IST