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News in Pics | June 23, 2026: Best Photos from around the world

Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:35 IST
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A coconut vendor adjusts a patio umbrella amid strong winds ahead of the monsoon season, in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai, Monday, June 22, 2026.

A coconut vendor adjusts a patio umbrella amid strong winds ahead of the monsoon season, in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai, Monday, June 22, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

People participate in a procession ahead of Muharram, in Jammu, Monday, June 22, 2026.

People participate in a procession ahead of Muharram, in Jammu, Monday, June 22, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

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A woman applies 'tilak' on her forehead during the 'Ambubachi festival', at the Laxmi Narayan Temple, in Agartala, Tripura, Monday, June 22, 2026.

A woman applies 'tilak' on her forehead during the 'Ambubachi festival', at the Laxmi Narayan Temple, in Agartala, Tripura, Monday, June 22, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026.

People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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A woman takes part in a demonstration in support of leftist presidential candidate Ivan Cepeda, after right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella won the presidential runoff against him according to an initial ballot count, in Bogota, Colombia, June 22, 2026.

A woman takes part in a demonstration in support of leftist presidential candidate Ivan Cepeda, after right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella won the presidential runoff against him according to an initial ballot count, in Bogota, Colombia, June 22, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, following weeks of protests against a planned luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, on an environmentally sensitive part of the Adriatic coast, in Tirana, Albania, June 22, 2026.

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, following weeks of protests against a planned luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, on an environmentally sensitive part of the Adriatic coast, in Tirana, Albania, June 22, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 23 June 2026, 00:35 IST
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